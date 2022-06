Thin-film photovoltaic technology combines efficiency and versatility



Stacking solar cells increases their efficiency. Researchers have now produced perovskite/CIS tandem solar cells with an efficiency of nearly 25 percent -- the highest value achieved thus far with this technology. Moreover, this combination of materials is light and versatile, making it possible to envision the use of these tandem solar cells in vehicles, portable equipment, and devices that can be folded or rolled up. More in www.sciencedaily.com »