Hubble Sees Sparkling Globular Cluster in Milky Way’s Bulge



Added: 27.06.2022



Source: www.ibtimes.sg



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced a spectacularly detailed image of the Galactic bulge globular cluster NGC 6569. NGC 6569 was discovered on July 13, 1784 by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel. This globular cluster is located approximately 3,000 parsecs (9,785 light-years) from the center of our Milky Way Galaxy, in the constellation