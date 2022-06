Oral antiviral drug effective against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)



Source: www.europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com



An oral antiviral drug that targets a key part of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) polymerase and inhibits the synthesis of viral genetic material has been identified, a finding that could provide an effective treatment against RSV disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Targus