Hubble Finds Half-Exploded Star in NGC 1309



Added: 24.06.2022 22:32 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: newatlas.com



There are different types of supernova explosions. Type Ia supernovae, also known as thermonuclear supernovae, occur in binary star systems. To trigger a type Ia supernova, one of the two stars must be a white dwarf. The other star is often a low-mass star, like our Sun, or can be a red giant star. Type [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Music