Microscopy technique enables 3D super-resolution nanometer-scale imaging



Source: www.nytimes.com



Over the last two decades, microscopy has seen unprecedented advances in speed and resolution. However, cellular structures are essentially three-dimensional, and conventional super-resolution techniques often lack the necessary resolution in all three directions to capture details at a nanometer scale. A research team has now investigated a super-resolution imaging technique that involves combining the advantages of two different methods to achieve the same resolution in all three dimensions; this is 'isotropic' resolution. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



