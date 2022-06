Flexing the power of a conductive polymer



Added: 24.06.2022 21:07 | 26 views | 0 comments



Source: indianexpress.com



For decades, field-effect transistors enabled by silicon-based semiconductors have powered the electronics revolution. But in recent years, manufacturers have come up against hard physical limits to further size reductions and efficiency gains of silicon chips. That has scientists and engineers looking for alternatives to conventional metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) transistors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists