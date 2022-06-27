Climate change could lead to a dramatic temperature-linked decrease in essential omega-3 fatty acids, according to new study

Added: 24.06.2022 19:19 | 42 views | 0 comments

The effects of global climate change already are resulting in the loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise, and longer and tense heat waves, among other threats. Now, a survey of planktonic lipids in the global ocean predicts a temperature-linked decrease in the production of essential omega-3 fatty acids, an important subset of lipid molecules. A significant implication of the survey is that as global warming proceeds, there will be fewer and fewer omega-3 fatty acids produced by plankton at the base of the food web, which will mean less omega-3 fatty acids available for fish and for people.