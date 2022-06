Newly-Discovered Species of Bacterium is Visible to Naked Eye



Source: www.pflanzenforschung.de



Cells of most bacterial species are around 2 micrometers in length, with some of the largest specimens reaching 750 micrometers. The newly-discovered species, named Candidatus (Ca.) Thiomargarita magnifica, has an average cell length greater than 9,000 micrometers and is visible to the naked eye. “Bacteria and archaea are the most diverse and abundant organisms on [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Bacteria