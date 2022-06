Added: 24.06.2022 15:12 | 21 views | 0 comments

BepiColombo, a joint endeavor between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), captured beautiful views of the planet Mercury on June 23, 2022 as the spacecraft flew past the planet for its second gravity assist maneuver. BepiColombo blasted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on October 20, 2018. [...]