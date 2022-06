A new model sheds light on how we learn motor skills



Added: 24.06.2022 14:23 | 24 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pinknews.co.uk



Researchers have developed a mathematical model of motor learning that reflects the motor learning process in the human brain. Their findings suggest that motor exploration -- that is, increased variability in movements -- is important when learning a new task. These results may lead to improved motor rehabilitation in patients after injury or disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher