Hubble Witnesses Stunning Galaxy Collision: VV 689



Added: 18.04.2022 11:36 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.forbes.com



A beautiful new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures an ongoing collision between two massive galaxies. The VV 689 system, also known as the Angel Wing, MCG+03-26-016, IRAS F09588+2002, and LEDA 29031, is located in the constellation of Leo. “Unlike chance alignments of galaxies which only appear to overlap as seen from our [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA