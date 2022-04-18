Rilzabrutinib for blood disorder shows promise in phase 1--2 clinical trial



In an international phase 1--2 clinical trial of patients with immune thrombocytopenia, an oral investigational drug called rilzabrutinib was active and associated with only low-level toxic effects at all dose levels. More in www.sciencedaily.com »