Fungi Use Electrical ‘Language’ to Communicate with Each Other: Study

In new research, Dr. Andrew Adamatzky, a computer scientist at the Unconventional Computing Laboratory of the University of the West of England, analyzed electrical activity of ghost fungi (Omphalotus nidiformis), Enoki fungi (Flammulina velutipes), split gill fungi (Schizophyllum commune), and caterpillar fungi (Cordyceps militaris). The results, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, suggest [...]