Engineers enlist AI to help scale up advanced solar cell manufacturing



Added: 16.04.2022



Source: www.businesstoday.in



Perovskite materials could potentially replace silicon to make solar cells that are far thinner, lighter, and cheaper. But turning these materials into a product that can be manufactured competitively has been a long struggle. A new system using machine learning could speed the development of optimized production methods, and help make this next generation of solar power a reality. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Mac