Cubic zirconia from the 28-km- (17.4-mile) wide Mistastin Lake crater in Canada required >2,370 degrees Celsius melt, which is hottest recorded on Earth’s surface. In 2011, University of Western Ontario researcher Michael Zanetti and colleagues found a glass rock that contained small zircon grains in the Mistastin Lake crater. That rock was later analyzed and [...]