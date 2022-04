Lost South American wildflower named 'extinctus' rediscovered (but still endangered)



Added: 15.04.2022 15:05 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: alien-ufo-sightings.com



This South American wildflower was presumed extinct -- to the point that its official scientific name is Gasteranthus extinctus. But now, scientists are reporting the first confirmed sightings in 40 years. This not only means that this one little flower made it, but that an important concept in conservation biology called Centinelan extinction needs to be re-examined. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Lost Tags: Scientists