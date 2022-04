Light amplification accelerates chemical reactions in aerosols



Aerosols in the atmosphere react to incident sunlight. This light is amplified in the interior of the aerosol droplets and particles, accelerating reactions. Researchers have now been able to demonstrate and quantify this effect and recommend factoring it into future climate models. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Chemicals