Drug reduced frequency of breathing pauses in sleep apnea



Source: druginserts.com



A new study has paved the way for the first drug treatment for sleep apnea. Compared to before receiving the treatment, breathing pauses decreased with on average more than 20 per hour for patients given the drug. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Sleep