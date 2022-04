MAGIC Telescopes Detect Gamma Rays from Recurrent Nova



Astronomers using the MAGIC (Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov) telescopes have detected gamma rays from the 2021 outburst of RS Ophiuchi, a recurrent nova produced by a white dwarf and a red giant companion in a binary system. “Birthplaces of a nova are systems in which two very different stars live in a parasitic relationship: [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: HP