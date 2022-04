Ultrahot Jupiters WASP-178b and KELT-20b Have Extreme Weather



Added: 14.04.2022 18:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



It’s raining vaporized rock on WASP-178b, and KELT-20b has its upper atmosphere getting hotter rather than cooler because it is being sunburned by intense ultraviolet radiation from its host star, according to an analysis of data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The results appear in two papers in the journal Nature and the Astrophysical [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA