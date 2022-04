Added: 14.04.2022 17:17 | 13 views | 0 comments

A new review of the available clinical evidence, published in the journal BMJ Open, suggests that osteopathic manipulative treatment could be effective in the management of musculoskeletal disorders, specifically with regard to chronic non-specific low back pain patients and low back pain in pregnant or postpartum women. Osteopathic medicine, depending on different legal and regulatory [...]