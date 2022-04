Energy transition: New-generation solar cells raise efficiency



Source: www.danfoss.com



A research team has developed a highly efficient tandem solar cell composed of perovskite and organic absorbers which can be produced at a lower cost than conventional solar cells made of silicon. The further development of this technology is expected to make solar energy even more sustainable. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology