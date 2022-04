New COVID-19 nasal spray outperforms current antibody treatments in mice



Current antibody treatments block SARS-CoV-2 by binding to one of three binding sites on the spike protein. A new protein-based antiviral binds to all three sites on the spike protein, making it more effective than current therapies. The new therapy also is low-cost, easy to manufacture, does not require complicated supply chains with extreme refrigeration and potentially could be self-administered. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NASA