Hubble Finds Rapidly Growing Black Hole in Early Universe



Added: 13.04.2022



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have spotted GNz7q, a black hole that existed only 750 million years after the Big Bang, in one of the best-studied areas of the night sky, the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North) field. Rapidly growing black holes in dusty, early star-forming galaxies are predicted by theories and [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA