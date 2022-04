Seeing more deeply into nanomaterials



Added: 13.04.2022 21:17 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thelawofattraction.com



Researchers have overcome imaging the inside of a novel material self-assembled from nanoparticles with seven nanometer resolution, about 1/100,000 of the width of a human hair. The researchers now showcase the power of their new high-resolution x-ray imaging technique to reveal the inner structure of the nanomaterial. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher