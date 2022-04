Added: 13.04.2022 21:18 | 15 views | 0 comments

The estimated cost of multiple sclerosis (MS) reached $85.4 billion in 2019 in the United States, according to a new report. In addition, when researchers compared people with MS to people without MS they found that excess medical costs represent 74% of the overall economic burden of MS. The excess medical cost per person was $65,612 that year.