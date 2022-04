New Measurements Shed Light on How Neutrinos Change Their Flavor



Physicists from the MicroBooNE Collaboration at Fermilab have performed a first-of-its-kind measurement: a comprehensive set of the energy-dependent neutrino-argon interaction cross sections. Neutrinos are tiny subatomic particles that are both famously elusive and tremendously abundant. While they endlessly bombard every inch of Earth’s surface at nearly the speed of light, neutrinos can travel through a [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: EU