Vegan diets for dogs may be linked with better health, and could be less hazardous, than meat-based diets

Added: 13.04.2022

A survey study of the guardians of more than 2,500 dogs explored links between dog diet and health outcomes, suggesting that nutritionally sound vegan diets may be healthier and less hazardous than conventional or raw meat-based diets.