Added: 13.04.2022 17:42 | 9 views | 0 comments

A team of U.S. researchers has discovered a potential candidate for drug development from a rare species of actinomycete bacterium called Lentzea flaviverrucosa. Actinomycetes produce bioactive components that form the basis for many clinically useful drugs, especially antibiotics and anticancer agents. Since the 1940s, pharmaceutical companies have analyzed many common actinomycetes to see what they [...]