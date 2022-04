Treatment prevents hypoglycemia in children with hyperinsulinism



Researchers have shown that a targeted treatment they developed is effective at controlling blood sugar in patients with hyperinsulinism (HI), a genetic disease in which the pancreas produces too much insulin. The findings provide further evidence that the treatment could prevent hypoglycemia in patients with HI and may preclude the need for a full removal of their pancreas, a current standard treatment for severe diffuse HI.