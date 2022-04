New approach enhances muscle recovery in aged mice



Source: www.physiobook.com



Scientists have developed a promising new method to combat the age-related losses in muscle mass that often accompany immobility after injury or illness. Their technique, demonstrated in mice, arrests the process by which muscles begin to deteriorate at the onset of exercise after a period of inactivity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Arrests Tags: Scientists