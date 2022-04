Orchid Species Missing for 89 Years Rediscovered in Australia



Prasophyllum morganii was first collected from a single population in Victoria, Australia, in 1929, but has not been collected since 1933. Prasophyllum morganii, also known as the Cobungra leek orchid or the mignonette leek orchid, is a species of orchid endemic to a small area in Victoria. The species was described in 1930 as a [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Australia