Obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women with late menopause



Added: 13.04.2022



While women who enter menopause before age 45 are known to be at higher risk of heart failure, obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women who experienced late menopause -- at age 55 or older, according to a new study. The findings indicate that maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding abdominal obesity may protect against developing heart failure, especially among women who experience late menopause.