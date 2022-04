Added: 12.04.2022 23:18 | 22 views | 0 comments

A study indicates that SARS-CoV-2 spreads extensively in households, with children being a significant source of that spread. Approximately 50 percent of household members were infected from the first-infected individual during the study period. Although kids were less likely to spread the virus compared to adults, children and adults were equally likely to become infected from the first-infected individual.