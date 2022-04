Added: 12.04.2022 22:05 | 7 views | 0 comments

The Bamboo Annals (Zhúshū Jìnián) is a historical chronicle of the history of ancient China, spanning ca. 2400 to 299 BCE. “Historical auroral reports extend our knowledge of solar eruptions and long-term solar variability in the millennial time scale beyond the chronological coverage of instrumental observations, in the decadal to centennial time scales,” said Nagoya [...]