Researchers generate high-quality quantum light with modular waveguide device



Added: 12.04.2022 21:16 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



Researchers have successfully generated strongly nonclassical light using a modular waveguide-based light source. By combining a waveguide optical parametric amplifier (OPA) module created for quantum experiments and a specially designed photon detector, researchers were able to produce light in a superposition of coherent states. The achievement represents a crucial step toward creating faster and more practical optical quantum computers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher