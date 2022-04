Bioprinting for bone repair improved with genes



Added: 12.04.2022 21:16 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: insights.omnia-health.com



Given enough time and energy, the body will heal, but when doctors or engineers intervene, the processes do not always proceed as planned because chemicals that control and facilitate the healing process are missing. Now, an international team of engineers is bioprinting bone along with two growth factor encoding genes that help incorporate the cells and heal defects in the skulls of rats. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Genes Tags: Chemicals