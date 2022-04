Solution to world’s largest waste stream: Make sand



After water, sand is the most exploited natural resource on the planet. However, its extraction from seas, rivers, beaches and quarries has an impact on the environment and surrounding communities. A new study has found that a step-change in mineral processing could drastically reduce mineral waste -- the world's largest waste stream -- while creating a sustainable source of sand. Coined 'ore-sand' this material has the potential to address two global sustainability challenges simultaneously. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes