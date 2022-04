Added: 12.04.2022 20:20 | 15 views | 0 comments

NBP14, a new drug candidate from Neuro-Bio Ltd., effectively treats the signs of neurodegeneration in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a paper published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions. The basic mechanism driving Alzheimer’s disease, as well as Parkinson disease and motor neuron disease, may be the [...]