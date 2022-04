Added: 12.04.2022 19:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

A new study suggests a key protein molecule plays a major role in the accumulation of brain cholesterol, triggering the development of Alzheimer's and supporting the use of peptide inhibitors as a therapeutic treatment target. The study found that mice, when treated with the peptide inhibitor, demonstrated 50% restored memory function, based on testing such as navigating mazes.