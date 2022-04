Measuring endocrine disruptors in wastewater



Source: ww2.kqed.org



Treating pollutants, such as endocrine disruptors, is an effective way to protect the environment. Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that alter the hormonal systems and the development of organisms that are exposed to them, even in small quantities. Scientists are working on an effluent analysis tool to predict their harmful effects. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Chemicals