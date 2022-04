Heart inflammation rare among people hospitalized with COVID-19, study finds



Source: peru21.pe



A new study found that 54 out of nearly 57,000 adults (a rate of 2.4 of every 1,000) hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection developed acute myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle often caused by viral infections. The study data was from the first 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, before the COVID-19 vaccines were broadly available.