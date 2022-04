Physicists Precisely Measure Mass of W Boson



Added: 11.04.2022 19:34 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: symmetrymagazine.org



Physicists from the Collider Detector at Fermilab (CDF) Collaboration have determined the mass of the W boson, a mediator of the weak force between elementary particles, with a precision of 0.01% - twice as precise as the previous best measurement. The new value shows tension with the value scientists obtain using experimental and theoretical inputs [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Scientists