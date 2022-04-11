New transistor could cut 5% from worldâ€™s digital energy budget



Source: www.gizmochina.com



A new spin on one of the 20th century's smallest but grandest inventions, the transistor, could help feed the world's ever-growing appetite for digital memory while slicing up to 5% of the energy from its power-hungry diet. More in www.sciencedaily.com »