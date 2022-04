Certain personality traits associated with cognitive functioning late in life



Added: 11.04.2022 15:13 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: sonderlives.com



People who are organized, with high levels of self-discipline, may be less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment as they age, while people who are moody or emotionally unstable are more likely to experience cognitive decline late in life, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »