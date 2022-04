Hyperbaric oxygen therapy shows promise for opioid addiction treatment



Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may help people being treated for opioid addiction reduce their methadone dose and better manage pain and withdrawal symptoms, according to a pair of recent studies. The research team recruited participants enrolled in a local opioid treatment program to test the effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. More in www.sciencedaily.com »