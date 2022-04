Researchers identify a new treatment for metabolic syndrome



Source: www.wired.co.uk



Metabolic syndrome increases a person's risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, and includes conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. In a recent mouse-model study researchers have furthered their progress to develop a drug to treat metabolic syndrome by identifying a receptor that controls appetite and body weight. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher