Hubble Snaps Stunning Image of Messier 91



NASA has released a stunning image snapped by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope of the barred spiral galaxy Messier 91. Messier 91 is located approximately 56 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. This galaxy was discovered in 1781 by the French astronomer Charles Messier who described it as nebula without stars, fainter [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA