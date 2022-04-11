Researchers engineer electrically tunable graphene devices to study rare physics

Added: 11.04.2022 1:17 | 16 views | 0 comments

Scientists have developed a tunable graphene-based platform that allows for fine control over the interaction between light and matter in the terahertz (THz) spectrum to reveal rare phenomena known as exceptional points. The work could advance optoelectronic technologies to better generate, control and sense light and potentially communications, according to the researchers. They demonstrated a way to control THz waves, which exist at frequencies between those of microwaves and infrared waves. The feat could contribute to the development of 'beyond-5G' wireless technology for high-speed communication networks.