Insights into the dynamic ultrastructure of the heart



Added: 08.04.2022 22:53 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.australiangeographic.com.au



What happens below the cellular level when the heart contracts and relaxes has long been unexplored. Thanks to new ultra-high-resolution electron microscopy techniques, scientists can now watch the heart beating -- almost at a molecular level. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists